Women self-help groups of Himachal to showcase products in Chandigarh
State-run Himachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission will host the SARAS Mela from February 1 to 12 at the Exhibition Ground, Sector 34, here. ...
The event aims to showcase talents and products of more than 3,50,000 rural women federated into nearly 44,000 self-help groups (SHGs) under the mission. The fair will be inaugurated by Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Anirudh Singh, on February 1. This event is believed to be a testament to the success of the Himachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission in empowering rural women and providing them with a platform to exhibit their skills.
It will feature nearly 100 stalls showcasing traditional handloom products such as Kullu and Kinnauri ‘patti’ shawls, sweaters, ‘Lahauli pullas’, besides handicraft like Chamba Rumaal, Mandi Kalam, Kangra miniature paintings, wood carved temples and many more traditional creativity.
Visitors can savour the rich culinary heritage of the hill state with traditional dishes like Pahadi Dhaam, Siddu, Lushke, Patande, millet sweets, and other local delicacies.
The event aims to provide livelihood opportunities to SHG members, boosting their morale and highlighting their entrepreneurial spirit.