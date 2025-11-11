Yami Gautam: Feminism has plenty of definitions, I don’t agree with some of them

Actress Yami Gautam, who essays the role of Shazia Bano in the recently released film ‘Haq’, has said that feminism as an ideology has many definitions today, and she may not agree with all of them.

The actress spoke at Mumbai during the promotional leg of the film. While she called ‘Haq’, a deeply feminist film, she said that the ideology of feminism has evolved with time, and entails a few things which she may not agree with.

Talking about the film, she told, “If you have courage to tell the story of, which is inspired by a really courageous woman, woman of substance, a woman of feminism, she is, I feel a true-blue example of what feminism is”.

“There are a lot of definitions of feminism today, and I may not agree with some of them. True feminism is not fighting the other person, it is about standing up for yourself, for your children, for what you know is right, is rightfully yours, it is as basic as that, so then, yeah, so that is my approach”, she added.

Feminism is a social and political movement advocating gender equality and women’s rights. The First Wave Feminism, which started in the late 19th and went on till early 20th century, fought for legal rights, especially suffrage. The Second Wave (1960s–1980s) expanded to workplace equality, reproductive rights, and challenging gender roles.

The Third Wave (1990s–2000s) embraced diversity, intersectionality, and individual empowerment. The Fourth Wave (2010s–present) harnesses digital activism against sexism and harassment, exemplified by the #MeToo movement. Across these waves, feminism has reshaped societies, granting women voting rights, education, economic independence, and bodily autonomy, transforming them from marginalized voices into active participants and leaders in public, political, and cultural life.

Like every ideology, feminism has evolved over time, and includes certain extreme elements, similar to every ideology. Yami Gautam’s remark serves as the perfect ‘checks and balances’ to keep the movement on right path.