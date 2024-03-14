Your essential guide to navigating your first diamond purchase

Today we are witnessing a paradigm shift towards women buying jewellery especially when it comes to Diamonds. Women no longer rely solely on their loved ones to gift them with items like delicate rings, intriguing necklaces, or bold earrings to commemorate special occasions. Instead, modern women aspire to acquire their own exquisite, precious pieces of diamond jewellery. Diamonds not only resonate with their inner selves on a profound level but also evoke emotional connections. For them, purchasing diamond jewellery isn’t merely about necessity or making a fashion statement; it’s a way of showing self-love and celebrating personal success.



Before making the pivotal decision, here’s a simple guide to assist you through your diamond purchase journey with ease -

Is it a prudent investment or shopping expedition?

Diamonds have long been revered for their beauty, rarity, and enduring value, making them a tempting choice for investment. While diamonds can appreciate in value over time, but compared to other investment assets, diamond tends to be modest, influenced by factors like its quality, shifts in consumer preferences, and economic conditions, all of which can impact its resale value. It’s advisable to consult with reputable jewellers, gemmologists, or investment professionals who can provide guidance and help navigate the complexities of diamond investing.

Gain a comprehensive understanding of quality of the diamond.

When purchasing a diamond, A reputable laboratory report, like those from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) or American Gem Society (AGS), provides comprehensive details, focusing on the Four Cs: cut, clarity, colour, and carat. While closely examining the diamond remains essential, these grades serve as initial indicators of its quality.

Based on the type of diamonds or diamond jewellery that a person is looking for the 4 C’s come into play. When selecting a diamond, it’s essential to consider each of the following 4 Cs to find the perfect balance based on your preferences and budget -

• Cut: The cut of a diamond refers to its proportions, symmetry, and polish, which determine how well the diamond reflects light and sparkles. A well-cut diamond will have optimal brilliance and fire.

• Colour: Diamond colour is graded on a scale from D (colourless) to Z (light yellow or brown). The less colour a diamond has, the higher its value. Colourless diamonds are rare and highly prized.

• Clarity: Clarity measures the presence of internal flaws (inclusions) and surface blemishes (blemishes) in a diamond. Clarity grades range from FL (flawless) to I3 (included). Diamonds with fewer inclusions and blemishes are considered more valuable.

• Carat Weight: Carat weight is the measurement of a diamond’s weight, with one carat equal to 0.2 grams. Larger diamonds generally have a higher carat weight and are more valuable, all other factors being equal.

ORRA Fine jewellery provides a luxury personalisation experience. One can indulge in their exquisite solitaire collection. Elevate your ring game by curating your own masterpiece from a plethora of dazzling designs. Crafted with precision and passion, each solitaire radiates elegance and grace, reflecting your unique style and personality.

Choose a Reputable Jeweller: Look for a reputable jeweller with a good track record of selling high-quality diamond jewellery. Ask for recommendations from friends and family or read online reviews.

Inquire about the jeweller’s return policy and customer care: Check for Warranty, and any maintenance services they offer. It’s important to know what protections you have in case you’re not satisfied with your purchase or if the jewellery requires repairs.

Explore various Offers/EMI options: Keep an eye on exclusive discounts, special offers for the carefully curated collections available in-store, promising a sophisticated style statement for every discerning customer.

• Up to 25% off on diamond jewellery (for a limited period) *

• 0% interest on EMI facilities*

• 100% exchange on old gold*

In conclusion, purchasing your first-ever diamond is a memorable experience which one cherishes for lifetime. Hence, it is crucial to make a well-informed decision when selecting the ideal diamond jewellery—one that aligns with your requirements and budget while also meeting high-quality standards. One needs to be mindful and consider before mentioned dos and don’ts before choosing the perfect diamond. Enjoy a delightful shopping experience!

(The writer is a Managing Director – ORRA

Fine Jewellery)