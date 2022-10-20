A guide to aide in your food preps

Every festival in India is celebrated for a reason with different foods being eaten which also possess a symbolic meaning varying from occasion to occasion. During this time, being visited by loved ones is a common notion, so preparing scrumptious food for them in a short duration becomes a task. There are various ways or products you can use to prepare food that not only help you in saving time but also make your cooking experience simple and easy. This allows you to enjoy the delicacies to the fullest, with friends and family, alike!

India, as a country, is rich in culture, tradition, and religion. The many festivals celebrated revolve around people's beliefs, traditional myths, seasonal changes, relationships and many more. With several of them slated round the corner, we look forward to celebrating them with our friends and families.

In India, right from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, a wide variety of foods are prepared all over the nation during festivals. Indian cuisines are famous worldwide for the range it offers including some exotic and mouth-watering delicacies that are served throughout the year on numerous occasions and festivals, be it Gujiya for Diwali, Moong Dal Bhajiya for Navratri, Pachadi for Onam, Modaks for Ganesh Chaturthi and Chole Bhature for Baisakhi.

Every festival in India is celebrated for a reason with different foods being eaten which also possess a symbolic meaning varying from occasion to occasion. During this time, being visited by loved ones is a common notion, so preparing scrumptious food for them in a short duration becomes a task. There are various ways or products you can use to prepare food that not only help you in saving time but also make your cooking experience simple and easy. This allows you to enjoy the delicacies to the fullest, with friends and family, alike!

Here is a quick guide to aide in your food preparation at home during the festive season:

The secret of fine taste with fine grinding mixers

Mixer grinders are one of the most essential kitchen appliances. From chopping to blending, mixing to grinding, everything can be done within a minute. While every food lover hopes for the best mixer grinder, it is ultimately the kind of technology and grinding result that will ensure a masterpiece dish. Finer grinding, hence, plays an important role as it provides flavours that will enrich the taste as well as bring out the joy in your cooking experience. Even though there are many mixers available

in the market, opt for one with Maxigrind Technology that raises the bar of fine grinding and is designed to deliver the ideal combination and consistency for a delicious dish. From features like Powertron Motor for a longer usage to Ergonomic Jar Handles for a better grip, these mixers will help create mouth-watering dishes and a surprise to your taste buds.

Welcoming guests with refreshing juices

With guests coming over, create a warm welcome with an appetizing juice so that it can instantly refresh and energise them especially after a long travel. But making fresh juice on the spot can become a time-consuming task. Hence, getting yourself a juicer is a must which helps you save time and can be utilised in other household work. A juicer that comes with a food grade transparent blender jar and a stainless steel jar will surely help in finer and smoother blending.

Bake appetizing snacks with an OTG oven

From samosas and kachoris to fries and chips, we cannot resist a snack time in the day. However, during the festive season you are always in a hurry to prepare your food at the earliest. Here to the rescue is the diversified OTG oven that also consumes lesser electricity, thereby, becoming a blessing in disguise for your electricity bill. Cooking with an OTG oven allows you to make these delectable snacks at home, using a lesser amount of oil without sacrificing the flavours. With OTG, you can also make a range of delicious desserts, right from scrumptious pastries to delicious macaroons. There are many OTGs available in the market that are equipped with two heating rods at the top and the bottom which emits heat, unlike an oven. Furthermore, opting for 25-litre OTG oven is also the perfect size for people who are more interested in baking desserts.

Toast lip-smacking sandwiches

During festivals, preparing and cooking food might sound like one big task. Moreover, ordering food from outside is very expensive and not everyone can afford it, hence, making home cooked food the preferred and tastier choice. However, no one can ever go wrong with sandwiches! Hence, getting yourself a toaster that helps you make your meal easily without using any gas stoves or cylinders is highly recommended. Some of the latest Sandwich Toasters come with a dual-power indicator which offers you a hassle-free cooking experience, along with healthy and crisp sandwiches thereby maintaining hygiene and convenience throughout it all.

Reinventing healthy with delicious teas

Tea is considered to be one of the most loved beverages in India. Today's water-based teas with a healthy twist definitely brightens up our mornings and help invigorate us during the busy festive period. However, brewing the perfect cup can be complex especially with the mixing of fibres in the beverage. Hence, opt for an electric kettle that helps you to get the perfect flavour. Ones that have a removable infuser will help blend together a variety of teas - from Green tea, White tea and Black tea to Oolong tea and Herbal tea. This ensures the perfect flavour every time and charge you up for all celebrations.

(The writer is a , Vice President, Appliance Business - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.)