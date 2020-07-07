A nomad’s journey through bright watercolours

An interesting visual travelogue showcasing the histories and cultures of various lands, has come alive as an online exhibition by the India International Centre (IIC), featuring the works of a talented self-taught artist and illustrator. An exhibition to celebrate and remember (1953-2019), the Centre's programme division chief for four decades and a prolific author, this online show titled 'A Nomad's Journey: Travels with Premola is free to view till July 12.



An avid traveller, with curiosity about the histories and cultures of the people and countries she visited, Ghose made friends easily with the locals, getting lost in little bookstores Premola Ghose and discovering cafes and lesser known sites along the way. A wonderful storyteller, travel tales were always linked with vivid memories of food.

Her bright paintings which have at their core a 'gang' of animals takes viewers through the simplicity of a calm waterbody, as well as the grandeur of a magnificent palace. From vast landscapes to intricate architectural details, and a glimpse of the people she saw around herself the late artist has something for everyone.

Her paintings on display reflect a keen sense of observation for details, colour, texture and light. The exhibition presents a selection of thirty watercolour paintings on travel created by her from 1996 to 2018. Most of the works on view have not been exhibited before.