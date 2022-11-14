Aahana Kumra shares her experience playing a journalist

TV and film actress Aahana Kumra shares her experience of playing a journalist for the first time and how it was to work with Kajol in Revayhi's directorial film 'Salaam Venky'.



The actress, who has been part of projects like 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', 'Avrodh 2', 'Agent Raghav', 'Khuda Haafiz' and many more, opened up about her role, saying: "I have never played a journalist in my career so far and it's interesting to be able to play the part and also be a part of such a great ensemble where you have the opportunity to work with such incredible crew of actors, director, cinematographer and producer. So it's a great collaboration. Also, the tone of the film is very different and I have never done such a feel good, slice-of-life-film."

Sharing about her experience working with Kajol and Revathi, she said: "My experience was phenomenal, although I didn't have too many scenes with Kajol. We just had one scene together and watching her perform her sequence was an experience in itself. It's incredible to learn from such an actor who is a stalwart in her space and has been working so long in the industry. The way she switches on and off during her performance was commendable. Her energy on the set was incredible."

Aahana recalls how it was to shoot under the direction of Revathi and she praises her for her working style

"I don't think I have ever met anybody as kind as Revathi. She is one of the most incredible, intelligent, inspiring and down to earth people I have ever met. During lunch breaks, she would eat with all of us. When we were shooting in Lonavala, she was staying in the ashram. If I write something in future, I'll definitely write a role for her and I sincerely hope I get to do a full film with her where I'm playing the lead and she would be the director. It would be such a big opportunity and huge privilege."

Directed by Revathi, 'Salaam Venky' features Kajol in the lead role. It is a story of a woman and the various issues she faces in her life. It is all set to release on December 9.