Aim for happy, not perfect, reveal Moms as their mantra to doing it all

Mothers are the world's best jugglers: family, work, money—they appear to be able to juggle it all. However, with all of that responsibility and the sense of being overburdened comes stress. Mylo, a leading full-stack solution for expecting and new mothers, announced the findings of a survey conducted with expecting and new mothers. This survey aims to learn about mothers' mantras for 'doing it all,' as well as what they do to de-stress.

76 per cent of moms polled agree that the daily juggling act is the root cause of their stress. Household responsibilities (24 per cent), followed by a lack of time for themselves (20 per cent), and simply exhaustion due to a lack of sleep (19 per cent) are the top stressors, according to moms. Contrary to popular belief, only 5 per cent of moms said their stress was caused by a lack of spousal support, indicating an increased awareness amongst young fathers to contribute to household chores and child care.

Moms have their own mantra to manage this as the CEO - Chief Everything Officer of her family. 50 per cent of moms say they've learned to manage it all by aiming for happiness rather than perfection. The solution to doing it all is to focus on getting the job done rather than trying for perfection. Despite the guilt that may accompany it, 28 per cent say that prioritising self-care helps them centre themselves. Preparing and planning ahead of time, according to 22 per cent, helps them face the next day with calm.

Moms enjoy sharing, and the majority, 52 per cent, say that talking to someone they trust puts them in a good mood. 21 per cent say taking a break from the daily juggle and getting away helps them de-stress, while 15 per cent say engaging in recreational activities with their children does.

Moms who responded to the survey clearly lean on their own mothers as venting partners. While 42 per cent of moms say they rely on their own mother to vent and as a support system, 35 per cent say they find solace in their friends. This, without a doubt, has a positive impact on mental health, which moms polled say is an underserved issue. An overwhelming majority - 49 per cent - agree that moms' mental health does not get the attention it deserves due to a lack of understanding of mental health issues and societal expectations of what perfect motherhood should look like!

Shaveta Gupta, Head-Content & Community, Mylo says, "This Mother's Day, Mylo tried to unravel how millennial mothers successfully do-it-all placing equal stock on family, personal achievement and success. The mantra is distinct and straightforward-mothers aim for happiness, not perfection. The goal isn't to be a perfect mom and accomplish all tasks; but to (prioritise, plan and) be happy from the inside out- as happy moms raise happy families."

Mylo surveyed 2000 moms in their community across India for this survey, with 68 per cent being between the ages of 20 and 30, and 32 per cent being between the ages of 30-35. The majority of respondents are mothers (54 per cent) and pregnant women (39 per cent). 7 per cent of mothers have toddlers. Sixty-four per cent of all respondents are stay-at-home mothers.

It has also launched a new digital campaign in honour of Mother's Day that recognises every mother's role as CEO–Chief Everything Officer. The campaign is an emotional and hard-hitting film that depicts a husband recognising his wife's role as a Mom who does it all, despite the fact that her hands are full with a new baby.