Ananya scorches the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2021

The digital FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week this year showcased fresh Indian talent and versatile collections. As the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale Designer, Ruchika Sachdeva of Bodice showcased the 'Ready Set Play' collection.



In Lakmé brand ambassador Ananya Panday's first appearance as a Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale showstopper, she sported Ruchika Sachdeva's design- a vibrant pleated midi skirt and the poet-sleeved crop top. The look, and the collection, was in tune with Bodice's style of minimalism and free patterns.

Sharing about working with the designer, Ananya shares, "Ruchika Sachdeva designs were very unique. I was very excited that getting my well designs that were very unique sense of structure and the color she chooses were very bold. She is a young designer with a story to tell in a mind of my own and I actually respect that."

Ananya also started an initiative against cyber bullying, 'So Positive' shares it is a digital portion of possibility and was started to do the kind of create a safe on positive environment online.

She adds, "I call it as a digital social responsibility to fight away what every teenager on social media deals with. It is amazing. I started it because I felt it is need it now especially in our generation with everything. Everyone is being in social media opinion standards a lot of things came up to me and we were like it is very needed right now so we started and it is overwhelming now. Everybody is different and everybody has different structure that's what need to be seen very beautiful. I am really against on body shaming. I think everyone is beautiful."

For Ananya becoming an actress is like dream come true."I was a person who always dreamt to be an actress and I am grateful and blessed to get an opportunity to do that. It gave me a chance to grow and so much to learn. I can't go back and change my journey; I want it the same way. Even I did some mistakes but I learned from them. The journey is all about growth. I wish people will take my journey much forward," shares the 'Khaali Peeli' actress.

Ananya will be seen in the movie 'Liger' which is a pan India film which comes in September. She will be seen playing the opposite of Vijay Devarakonda. She also shares that she will be working for a Bollywood film which is directed by Shakun Batra.