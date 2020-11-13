Anita Dongre opens doors to flagship store in Hyderabad

For every wanderlust-ing Hyderabadi, Anita Dongre has a special treat this festive season. Anita Dongre throws open the doors to her first flagship store in Banjara Hills. The store houses sustainable luxury brand Grass root, Anita Dongre bridal couture and menswear, Anita Dongre ready-to-wear, as well as Anita Dongre silver jewelry and Anita Dongre Pink city all under one breathtaking roof.



Occupying three stories, spanning across 4000 square feet, the store is an ode to Rajasthan's rich culture that inspires much of the designer's work. Each section is carefully curated into a holistic experience and tied together but the dreamy rose petal aroma of royal gardens of a time past. The ground floor welcomes you out of the world you left at the doors with a soothing neutral palette of beige and blush pink inspired by the palaces of Jaipur. Reclaimed wood racks and soothing water feature frame stories of artisans who make these fashion favorites by hand.

The Anita Dongre bridal, pret, and menswear sections on the other hand, recreate the splendor of Rajasthani architecture including arches that frame richly embroidered lehengas, and the blue walls of the Jaipur city palace. From one space to the other you are transported out of your worries into the bygone era and regal splendour of a stately Haveli.

The store retails a stunning collection of pocket squares, kurtas, bandis, and sherwanis for men; and lehengas, sarees, printed kaftans, and dresses for women; along with a curation of Anita Dongre silver jewelry and Anita Dongre Pink city. The Anita Dongre store in Banjara Hills is a living, breathing celebration of Indian art. Across the garments and store features, what strikes you is the breadth and intricacy of Indian craftsmanship.

Rich gota patti, intricate embroideries and meticulous handwoven fabrics find place alongside inlaid floors, pichwai paintings, thikri mirror work and metalwork. Stone carvings, handmade rugs, antique lighting and furniture pieces provide little corners to unwind and discuss life's important decisions as you're making them.

Anita Dongre says, "Every store is a labour of love but this one is particularly special. It is an ode to craftsmanship in a year that has been particularly hard on Indian craftspeople. I couldn't think of a better city than Hyderabad with its rich craft culture to create this space in."