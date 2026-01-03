Call to preserve reading culture

Vijayawada: The 36th Vijayawada Book Festival was inaugurated with inspiring reflections on books, language, and intellectual freedom by Supreme Court Judge Justice Pamidighantam S Narasimha, CPI leader K Narayana, Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju, and noted scholar Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad. In his inaugural address, Justice Narasimha shared personal memories that highlighted the importance of one’s mother tongue. He recalled studying in a convent school where writing in Telugu was discouraged and English was enforced.

“However, my father insisted that I write letters in Telugu, which eventually led me to learn the language deeply and read classical works like Ramayana and Bhagavatham,” he said. “From childhood, I shared a deep bond with books. To me, books are living beings; they choose us and invite us to read them,” he said.

Justice Narasimha noted that even the Indian Constitution feels like a living document, filled with words such as liberty, equality, and fraternity that evoke deep emotion while delivering judgments. Expressing concern over the declining use of Telugu in urban homes, he stressed the need to pass the language and reading habits to future generations, calling book reading an integral part of Indian culture.

CPI national leader K Narayana emphasised the historic role of the library movement in India’s freedom struggle. He stated that increasing knowledge leads to greater social consciousness, while suppressing it results in chaos. Criticising obstacles placed in the way of public intellectual gatherings, he urged governments to allocate dedicated land—at least in Amaravati—for book festivals and free expression. He dismissed fears that social media, AI, and digital platforms would reduce reading habits, asserting that quality writing would always find readers.

“The satisfaction of reading a physical book can never be replaced by screens,” he said, appealing for greater governmental and corporate support for book festivals.

Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju echoed similar sentiments, noting that digital reading strains health and distracts readers. He cited the massive crowds at recent book festivals as proof of enduring public interest. He called for restoring libraries with quality books and collective efforts beyond government dependence to protect the Telugu language, expressing hope that Vijayawada Book Festival would soon have a permanent venue. Renowned academic Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad highlighted Vijayawada’s long-standing affection for book festivals and lamented the decline of library classes in schools. He urged their revival to nurture reading habits among students.

The inauguration reaffirmed the festival’s role as a vital platform for knowledge, culture, and linguistic pride.