Siddhartha Academy team for South Zone Inter-varsity tourney

Vijayawada: Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed to be University) will represent the University through its shuttle badminton (men) team in All India Inter-University South Zone Shuttle Badminton (Men) Tournament. The tournament is being organised by KLEF University, Vaddeswaram, and will be held from Saturday.

The University team consists of Md Shoaib (II Year), NV Sai Puneeth (I Year), T Manoju (I Year), P Sohith (II Year), T Ganesh (II Year), and V Chaitanya (I Year).

On behalf of the University, M Rajayya, President; P Lakshmana Rao, Secretary; and S Venkateswara Rao, Treasurer of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education, along with Prof P Venkateswara Rao, Vice-Chancellor; Dr A Ratna Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor; Prof M Ravichand, Registrar; and P Raghu, Physical Director, extended their best wishes to the students.

The University authorities congratulated the team for representing the institution at inter-university level and encouraged the players to give their best performance in the tournament. They expressed confidence that the team’s commitment, discipline, and sporting spirit would bring laurels to the University and motivate other students to strive for excellence in sports.