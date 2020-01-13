Applications are open for We-Hub

We-Hub is India's first state-led incubator exclusively for women entrepreneurs has announced the applications for the year 2020. They are now open at www.wehub.telangana.gov.in. We Hub is a start-up incubator exclusively for women entrepreneurs.

Through WE Hub we aim to support women entrepreneurs with innovative ideas, solutions, and entities focusing on emerging areas in technology.

We Hub will also support under-explored / unexplored sectors along with the Service sector. The mandate and goal of WE Hub is to eliminate financial, societal and support barriers for women and help them succeed in their enterprises.

WE Hub is also going to focus heavily on virtual mentoring so women anywhere in India and across the world can be a part of the ecosystem.

It is looking forward to and is already in touch with 135 incubators which would build a pool of incubators. It aims to attract not only Indian but also international women-owned businesses to Hyderabad.

Tech start-ups would go through a typical incubation program and would be provided connects with mentors, prospective clients, and investors. For entrepreneurs planning to set up a small business, the focus would be more on helping them incorporate the firm, teaching business basics, and getting the operations off ground.

Deepthi Ravula has CEO of WE Hub says, "Currently in the Indian system, women have to overcome many social, cultural and financial barriers to be able to realise their potential and be an equal partner, not just as job seekers but also as job creators and entrepreneurs.

This platform is being created not just to create and foster women entrepreneurship but also to understand the solutions needed to encourage women to be a part of the startup and business ecosystem."

She adds, "Through our primary activity, we plan to create an eco-system across India and the world. WE Hub is envisioned to create a supportive community for aspiring women entrepreneurs where they can interact with VCs for funding, connect with corporates for scaling up their business, get advice from mentors to fine-tune ideas, avoid costly mistakes, and march forward on the path to success with renewed confidence."