Aruna Goud makes her mark in London

Aruna Goud, the 31-year-old, only Indian designer who showcased her collection at Fashion Finest AW22 London Fashion Week which held at St John's Church Hyde park on Feb 19th 2022. She is a businesswoman and renowned fashion designer from Hyderabad with her own label brand "Almara By Aruna Goud". She is the founder of India Glam Fashion Week. Her brand label is a Classic couture store offering unique, fashionable and functional that will keep up with you while you go about your day and comfortable clothing range.

This label is known for its bridal couture showcasing Indian aesthetics with a modern sensibility which is inspired by India's rich Heritage.

In a candid chat with The Hans India, Aruna Goud says, "It was an amazing journey at London Fashion Week. This is my second international showcase where I represented with my brand collections and there was lot of appreciation for my outfits from the guests and fashion influencers."

While questioned about her entry into London Fashion Week, Aruna says, "I Applied my portfolio with my collection sketches and they checked all criteria and designs and got confirmed about my participation."

For London Fashion Week, I showcased Indowestern pleated gowns which are more of party wear and in Pastel colors. She says, "For the event, I showcased Indowestern pleated gowns which are more of party wear and in Pastel colours. I completely played with the Georgette fabric to make my designs and have given fine pleates to the dresses which are so delicate and fine."

Participating for Red Carpet of Cannes Film Festival in May will be my next showcasing event. "Participating for Red Carpet of Cannes Film Festival in May 2022, showcasing for NewYork Fashion Week in September 2022 will be my next biggest events," says Aruna.

Sharing about her journey into Fashion Designing, Aruna says, "I started my journey as a fashion designer in 2016. I am an engineering graduate worked as a software engineer for a year and left my Job. Then I did Diploma in Fashion Designing. It was very tough journey for me to reach what I am now but I always believe in myself which drive me till here. My mother is my biggest support in my life without her support I would not reached till here."

She added, "I have showcased my collections at many fashion week's and private shows like Mercedes fashion show and I have represented my collection at Red Carpet of Cannes Film festival 2021. One of the French Actress wore my dress for the Red carpet which is my first International platform."