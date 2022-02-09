Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari joins advisory board of women-only platform

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is known for films like 'Nil Battey Sannata' and 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', has joined the advisory board of a women-only platform called Eve World.

Founded by Tarun Katial, the platform aims to create a positive digital experience for women worldwide.

Sharing her excitement, Ashwiny said, "With every big idea comes responsibility and purpose. I am glad to be a part of the advisory board of Eve World which encompasses stalwarts and visionaries who have never stopped making their own paths that paves the way for many women who can dream of finding their unique voice."

She added, "If I can be an anchor of many unknown talented women and their expression, we can build a battalion of strong compassionate humans who create an equal space for women with their own identity."

In addition, Anupriya Acharya, Apurva Purohit, Bhavani Iyer, Dr Anjali Chhabria, Priya Kumar, Radhika Gupta, Sonali Bendre, and Supriya Yarlagadda will also represent the Editorial Advisory Board.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ashwiny is currently shooting for her digital debut 'Faadu' and is also co-producing a few projects.