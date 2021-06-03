Be careful while wearing a smart casual

Smart casual is one of the hardest dress codes for women. Not quite party wear and not exactly casual, a smart casual dress code can require a little thought. Picking out the perfect outfit won't be hard, you likely already own all the elements required but it can be daunting.

The first thing to consider with a smart casual dress code is the type of event. Is it during the day? Is it for work? Once you've sorted out the feel of the event then you can decide what sort of clothes best work. For something outside of work, a more casual dress will work, whereas a professional event is probably best supplemented with a blazer.

We've rounded up the do's and don'ts of choosing the perfect smart casual dress code outfit below because getting dressed shouldn't have to be painful.

Things you should do

Smart casual outfits are all about finding the perfect balance between relaxed and still professional. Opt for smooth materials like silk and viscose and steer clear of off-duty or too-casual types of cotton or denim.

Add in a blazer. When in doubt, just add a smart blazer to dress up the outfit. Shoes don't have to be heels, but steer clear of sneakers or anything dirty. The aim is to look professional without being too overdressed.

Things you shouldn't do

Don't wear too many prints. Unless you're going to a creative event, a smart casual dress code usually means muted neutrals. Blacks, whites, creams and beiges are always a safe bet. Don't just wear business clothes. Smart casual doesn't always mean a pencil skirt and white shirt. If attending a wedding or other non-work event, opt for a polished knee-length dress or chic pair of trousers.