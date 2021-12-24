Belts are now stylish accessory for women

Wearing a belt that matches your shirt will help you prolong your upper body. A belt is a stylish accessory for woman attire that makes the overall look sultry. In recent times, many types of belts are available in the market for women, but you should know which belt shapes your posture and make you look more fashionable.



Straight body type



If your body is straight, attach the belt over the hip to give a curve to your body. Choose a medium-width dark belt or try a fabric belt with ruffles, it will add some feminine look.

Inverted triangle body shape



For an inverted triangle body shape, a wide belt is a perfect accessory to compliment your body. Women with this size should avoid excessive detail and should choose a lighter shade for the lower half and a darker one for your upper half. You know your legs are worth showing, wear miniskirts with balloon tops or a t-shirt dress with a broad belt right on your navel.

Larger body frame



Girls with large body frames are the one with a good height tall and great shape. They should go for a big belt with knee-length skirt and body-suit tops. The extra weight surrounding the stomach will hide under the wide belt. There are elastic belts available in different sizes and colours which are ready to have a trail.

Shorter waists



Girls with shorter waists should attach to a thin belt made up of metal or leather, and should do away with the wide belts; as they will make your body look too bandaged.

Now let's have a look on 'what to pair with what'

Skirts



Put on your favorite printed and light colored skirts with a wide black belt to make your outfit stand out. And, yes, of course, you can team your white shirt with a long floral skirt and a thin belt. The elegant formal skirt and a wide belt are a win-win combination.

Formal suit



Just a light brown or black leather belt will make your formal look complete with your precious suit. You can also try some shades such as maroon and deep green.

Jeans



Pair your solid colored shirt and blue denim with a bold and wide belt for your super-casual look. A wide belt will draw some attention; you can experiment with sequined belts or even the printed belts. Plus, a denim jacket and a pair of denim pants with a white broad belt will make you look outstanding.

(Womenia Desk)