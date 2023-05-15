Bhumika to be brand ambassador of Esha IVF Fertility Center

Esha IVF Fertility Center - the leading state-of-the-art Fertility Center, fulfilling parenthood dreams, announced the gorgeous diva and Bollywood star actress Bhumika Chawla as its Brand Ambassador, on International Mother’s Day, today at Esha IVF Fertility Center, Banjara Hills. Dr Chandana Lakkireddi, Senior IVF Specialist and Founder, Esha IVF Fertility Center; also announced the beautiful Gift of ‘Motherhood to women’ yearning for their very own bundle of joy, on the occasion. Dr Srividya Parvathaneni, Consultant, Infertility and IVF, Esha IVF; Dr Chandini Chinta, Consultant, Infertility and IVF, Esha IVF; specialist doctors, paramedics and joyous parents who conceived through IVF at Esha, joined in the celebrations.

Rising incidence of infertility is an issue of grave concern globally. According to WHO, 1 in every 6 people experiences infertility in their lifetime, which makes up to 17.5% of the adult population. Therefore, there is an urgent need to increase access to affordable, high-quality fertility care for those in need.

“Despite a double digit increase in India, with 27.5 million being affected by infertility, any discussion on it continues to be a taboo and is generally brushed under the carpet, instead of pondering and exploring for solutions,” says Dr Chandana Lakkireddi.

Speaking on the occasion, Brand Ambassador Bhumika Chawla said, “Being a woman is the toughest role of all in the world, but it’s even harder trying to become a mother. Motherhood is the trickiest path to endure for every woman and its especially hard due to the social stigma associated with infertility. Esha is doing wonderful Infertility work with literally 80% to 90% success rate in IVF treatment, that way Esha is spreading smiles among couples longing to become parents. For me, being associated with Esha IVF on Mother’s Day is all the more momentous.”