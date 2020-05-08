Break the odds of social distancing this Mother's Day

While most of us are at home with our mothers and can do something special for her if not very preeminent this mother's day. There are some people who are away from their mother due to some reasons, be it work or school because of which they got stuck and couldn't be back home in time. But don't worry, even when you're miles apart you're always connected with your mother by heart. And that's why we have a couple of things that will help you break odds and do something special for your mother from miles apart.

Connect on an extensive call

Take out a good amount of time from your schedule if you're working from home. Give your mother a call and teach her about video calling applications and then connect with her on those apps. Talk to her about her whereabouts, her eating and sleeping habits, her day and also share about your lifestyle, work life, peers etc. The elderly tend to get lonely and anxious as they grow old. And especially during times of such crisis it's even more difficult for them since they don't even get to meet their friends and talk about life,etc. So this will not only help her feel less anxious but also help you both stay connected and informed about each other.

Learn and teach your mom something

You could possibly teach your mom how to use certain applications on her phone, how to connect to Netflix or YouTube. You can also connect on a video call and teach her some DIY house decor which she could enjoy and also use to pass her time. You can also do a Netflix party where both of you can watch the same movie on different screens at the same time. Other thing that you can do is indulge your mom into cooking a healthy dish by teaching her one of yours via a zoom video call.

Introduce her to the Gen-Z world

Introducing your mother to your world is always appreciated since she feels more involved and connected with you and your life. You can do this by talking to you mother about your struggles or friends. You can even teach your mom to play a couple of online games like Tambola, pictionary, ludo, etc and also get her to play these with you and your friends. Or you can someday join your mother's family group to play all of these games online.

Gift her something

Well mothers deserve every bit of appreciation for handling us since birth until we eventually grew up and moved out. And right now they do deserve rewards for getting through this crazy COVID-19 times. So utilise your brain and think a little more than usual to plan a gift for her. Nothing extraordinary but a thoughtful gift would be something she'd cherish for life. Buy her an IoT device so you can keep a track of her health and also remind her to take her medicines in time and also get her tests done. This makes mothers feel that they're loved and taken care of by their children. Look up online and you'll find such helpful devices. While there are so many other things that you can do these are some that were at the top of our head. If you have any other ideas to make your mother feel special amidst the lockdown don't leave any stone unturned to do the same and make her feel loved because she truly deserves it.