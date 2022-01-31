Built by women for women

After having a year of many firsts, Sugar Cosmetics parent company, Vellvette Lifestyle picks up majority stake in India's natural skin & haircare brand- ENN Beauty. Over the past three years, ENN Beauty, founded by Nandeeta Manchanda has redefined the ingredient-led skin & haircare category by popularising natural and simple beauty hacks in innovative textures and pigments. Proud to be handmade in India, their array of natural products not only focuses on providing personal rejuvenation but visibly effective results. ENN Beauty's founder, Nandeeta Manchanda will work closely with Vineeta Singh and Kaushik Mukherjee, co-founders of Vellvette Lifestyle to accelerate the brand's online presence and enter the retail industry.

Vineeta Singh, CEO & Co-founder, Sugar Cosmetics talks about the beauty business in the country and how the coming together of these two brands will impact the it.

Picking up a majority stake in ENN Beauty signifies two things- you believe that natural skincare will be big in the years to come and you're consolidating to become a major player in the industry?

Aside from the onset of a pandemic, the Indian beauty industry has been rapidly expanding. According to reports, the beauty and personal care industry was valued at $16 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a 12 percent annual rate to $28 billion by 2025. We will enter the skincare category with ENN Beauty, and we expect it to grow exponentially over the next 12-24 months.

The world is turning to sustainability and slow fashion, do you think you're taking the right direction?

We focus on bringing international makeup trends to India, all follow international influencers on YouTube and aspire to purchase those makeup products.

We are constantly listening to our customers and working to meet their needs and desires; this is how we launch a majority of our products.

Yes, we are on the right track because we prefer products that are paraben-free, cruelty-free, sustainable, and inclusive.

In terms of sustainability, we also introduced BB Cream Refills to reduce packaging waste.

And inclusivity - we have 22 foundation shades to suit every Indian skintone and undertone.

As we go into yet another phase of the pandemic, virtual meets and zoom calls are back, dressing waist up means the face needs to be tended to the most?

The pandemic not only altered market dynamics, but it also influenced consumer behaviour in favour of the beauty and makeup industries. Dressing waist up not only saves you from putting together full looks, but it also becomes the simplest mood-boosting fix. Putting on some lip and cheek tint with a little mascara will not only get you ready for the camera, but it will also lift your mood.

Do you believe that India is still at its nascent stage when it comes to sustainability, and now is the time for brands like yours to capitalise on the growing demand focusing to capitalize on the market?

The pandemic did not initiate the sustainability revolution, but it has accelerated it. This conversation is still in its infancy in India, not least because the dominant discourse on sustainability focuses on the justifiably greater responsibility of developed countries in this regard. It's no longer just about finding the best deal, as younger generations, are more likely to base their purchasing decisions on personal, social, and environmental values and principles. They are not

only shifting toward more environmentally friendly products, but they are also willing to pay a premium for them.

Beauty subscriptions haven't quite taken off in India as they have in the West, why do you think that is?

Our first startup, Fabbag, was a monthly makeup and beauty subscription for women that was in rough shape. Despite three years of operation, the venture had not grown. The company became enslaved by the allure of recurring revenue. India was not ready for a subscription-based beauty model. The United States has become a subscription nation, with 31 percent of millennials using subscription services and 38 percent planning to subscribe in the next six months; however, India is still in its infancy.

Lastly, your projections for the brand in 2022?

We will strengthen our core pillars – distribution, product, content, and community – even more. We aim to be in 100,000 stores by 2022 and to make SUGAR one of India's Top 3 brands in the overall colour cosmetics category.

We currently employ over

2000 women, with the goal of increasing that number to 3000 so that the brand is truly built by women for women!