Chamomile tea for beauty

When setting yourself up for a good night's rest, chamomile tea is a sure fire way to instil a sense of calm before bedtime. The herbal remedy has been used for thousands of years to promote sleep, relieve stress, and alleviate stomach ailments, acting as a natural medicine to ease heartburn and nausea.

Here are some benefits of the chamomile tea for your skin and hair:

Sleeping beauty

We all need beauty sleep. After all, it is when we snooze that our skin begins to repair itself, and gets refreshed. This floral tea is a caffeine-free one - it soothes the nerves, calms the nervous system and helps you sleep better. Therefore, it's best to drink it just before you hit the sack.

Treats acne

This magical tea has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. Therefore, apart from drinking it, you can also apply it topically on any active acne, scars or blemishes.

Bid goodbye to dark circles

The anti-inflammatory properties of this tea also help reduce the appearance of dark circles and any puffiness in the undereye area. All you have to do is chill some used chamomile tea bags and place them over your eyes for 10-15 minutes. You will see the difference within minutes!

Brightens skin

This also works as an instant pick-me-up for your skin. Dip some cotton in chamomile tea and dab it all over your face. This will not only act as a natural bleach for your skin but will also give it a lovely glow. Want to brighten up your complexion? A chamomile tea splash on the face is your answer.

Soothe that sunburn

No need to panic the next time you come back from your beach vacay with sunburns all over. Just brew some chamomile tea and leave it to chill in the refrigerator. Next, dip a towel in the tea and dab it on the sunburnt area. This will soothe the affected area and treat the sunburn.

Controls dandruff

Any scalp irritation or dandruff issues can also be taken care of chamomile tea. It works as a cleansing and moisturising agent for your hair and scalp. All you have to do is use it as your final rinse after washing your hair. Do this twice a week, and you will see a difference soon!

Enriches hair colour and shine

If you have dark hair, a chamomile tea and henna mix can give your beautiful highlights. The bleaching properties in this tea also work their magic on blonde hair by making is radiant and bright.

Hair moisturiser, anyone?

A chamomile tea rinse acts as the perfect moisturiser for the hair. Instead of conditioning your hair after using shampoo, swap and use chamomile tea instead. This will give your hair a lovely lustre and over time, it also provides the mane with a healthy golden sheen. Give it a shot right away!