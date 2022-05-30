Champion for champions

Paree Sanitary Pads, a homegrown brand by Soothe Healthcare has been actively working with real life women champions toward prioritising menstrual health for women in India. To mark this year's Menstrual Hygiene Day, the brand joined hands with India Vision Foundation founded by Dr Kiran Bedi in an effort to make a positive impact by raising menstrual hygiene awareness.

Paree is a young progressive brand that is working towards making menstrual hygiene a priority for women across all walks of life. India Vision Foundation is known for its commendable work in improving the lives of prison inmates and this association will help in spreading menstrual hygiene awareness in female prison inmates.

Dr Bedi commented on the association saying "The foundation has been working for the reforms of prison inmates for a very long time. We are happy that a young brand like Paree Sanitary Pads also understands our mission and want to actively participate in changing the narrative and making women aware about the importance of menstrual health."

Along with the association with India Vision Foundation, Paree Sanitary Pads continues with its initiative of #ChampionForChampions where it has associated with Women Police Force Pan India to not only provide them with the right menstrual protection but also promote the importance of menstrual health. The intent of the brand is to celebrate and salute these real champions who work tirelessly for our safety with their heavy-duty performance. The brand joined hands with thousands of Women Police Officers across 50 cities under its campaign Paree #ChampionforChampions to add voice and power to dialogue on the importance of menstrual hygiene. The initiative aims at reaching out to approximately 20,000 female police officers across 75 cities to become a part of this cause.