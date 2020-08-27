Common makeup mistakes and how to avoid them

We all have our makeup routine that we feel we'll never stray away from. But what if your everyday routine is actually full of beauty blunders? Have no fear: we're here to help! We took some time to write down the biggest makeup mistakes we've discovered over the years and explain why they may be throwing a wrench in your routine.

Here are some common makeup mistakes, and of course, how to avoid them.

Applying before moisturising

Dry skin is makeup's worst enemy. Applying makeup directly to dry skin can cause flakiness, which makes it difficult to blend the product into the skin. Before applying any makeup, make sure your face is freshly cleansed and moisturised. A moisturiser that can double down as a primer is the best choice. To remedy your dry skin long term, make sure to exfoliate weekly!

Too much concealer/Not setting

We love concealer as much as the next gal, but be wary of using too much. You should not apply concealer on your entire face. Instead, tackle the areas that need correction, such as blemishes and dark spots, with a light layer and build up as needed to avoid accentuating fine lines and wrinkles. Opt for more lightweight concealers that still offer good coverage for a more natural and luminous finish.

Wrong shade of foundation

It's a makeup mistake everyone has made at some point. Wearing the wrong shade of foundation will automatically give away that you are wearing makeup because your face won't match the rest of your skin. When choosing a foundation, make sure to shade match by testing on your face rather than your arm for the most accurate results. It doesn't hurt to buy two colours that seem close to your skin tone, and either choose the shade that looks best in natural daylight or keep both to mix-and-match as your skin-tone fluctuates throughout the seasons.