Cute, sassy hairstyles for college girls

Hairstyles are very necessary to set that new glamorous fashion statement that you want to pull off and picking the right hairstyle for you could be a very tricky experience.

Not all hairstyles suit everyone though there are a few flexible hairstyles that suit all kinds of face types. For any college girl having just the right hairstyle is as important as carrying a book or a pen because your hairstyle is a necessary factor in completing your look. Everyone is usually always on the lookout for the hairstyle for college girls.

Braided bun

This is perfect for the hot and humid weather. Also, for girls who like not to be disturbed by her hair, this is the perfect hairstyle. Tie your hair in a braid pattern and then wrap it up to form a simple bun. Enclose the braid tightly with bobby pins or tic tac clips so that they stay in place.

Low bun

This is the trendy and stylish way of sporting a hairdo in college. This is a simple bun but it is usually done on the side and is done a bit low so that you get that casual and carefree look. This looks perfect with a simple top and jeans.

Ponytail with hair wrap

Everyone loves ponytail but how about doing a ponytail with a twist. Once when you finish the ponytail, enclose your hair with a rubber band. Post that, take a bit of hair and encircle it on your rubber band covering it fully. This will give the look of natural hair in place of a rubber band. This is simple but chic and has a minimalist style.

Side ponytail

Another simple twist to a ponytail which looks extremely glamorous and stylish. Just create a simple side ponytail and leave the hair hanging loose. You can also wrap your hair over the rubber band, just like we did in the last step.

Mohawk braid

This is a tight braid which looks amazing and gives a kickass attitude picture. The braid is done slightly high and it is usually very tight and is done from the centre of your head and at the back, a good length of hair is kept hanging loose.

Undone bun

This is another casual hairstyle for college girls which is perfect to be done in a little time. Here, you can manage even with uncombed hair. Just take the hair and then tie them at the top with your hands only. You can insert the end into the bun also. If you have thick hair, then this will work. Else, just enclose the hair ends with a simple clip or hairpin.