Dancing it out to aid mental health

Dance/movement therapy (DMT) is the psychotherapeutic use of movement to promote emotional, social, cognitive, and physical integration of the individual, for the purpose of improving health and well-being. Divya, a 26 year old mental health professional who also has a passion and love for dance, started 'Dance therapy with Divya' on Instagram in 2019.



She shares, "Dance therapy with Divya is a safe, no judgmental space to be yourself. Growing up as a child who liked dancing, I didn't get many opportunities, also feelings of being judged by everyone around was constantly there. I went on to study psychology and understood what all wonders can happen if people are provided with non-judgmental space and acceptance and positive regard from people around them, although these things should be naturally present but are sadly not. Once I started working as a school counsellor, I was dealing with children and their issues for the whole week and I needed some place that was therapy for me, hence I started DTWD for myself on Sundays and it still continues. It has grown in two years and from 6 people to now 150+ people have come to DTWD and shared space with us and gone back feeling better about themselves."

Divya started dancing at a really young age. She was a quiet child and the only way she felt really happy was through dancing so you could say Dancing was her form of expression.

She adds, "I teach whatever I know through my experience and observation. I'm starting my professional course in Dance from ShiamakDavar Institute in August 2021. It's always better to keep challenging yourself and that's how you grow so that's inspired me to go for the course and learn more so I can teach even better. The concept of Dance therapy was very new for people, they had heard of therapy and dancing separately but not together. So, it was only when people started coming is when they understood what it truly was. But word of mouth and feedbacks have helped majorly, people keep coming again and again and new people keep joining in. Especially now that it's online, people from different parts of India and the world are joining to be a part of the classes."

Divya shares that dance is known to be one of the best forms of expression. So, by building a therapeutic environment where one can express freely without being judged.

"There's unconditional positive regard all of us learn to share with each other. You may come in nervous and anxious but what we see is towards the end is there's immense positive energy. People tell me they feel confident and so motivated for the coming week. It helps break the vicious cycle of negative thoughts or anxiety that may prevail. These classes are not a substitute to help from a mental health professional but to improve mental well-being by taking a break from their daily hectic lives," shares Divya.

Dance therapy to address mental health



Divya shares that talking about mental health still remains a bit of a taboo, although things are changing slowly, people find dance therapy much easier, it's not always easy to express verbally, it's not always easy to put words into how one is feeling or thinking, that's what makes dance therapy effective, a place where the therapist and the participants have a safe space and an conversation without words just through dancing.

Surprising psychological benefits of dance therapy



The participants feel a sense of belongingness, feelings that you are not alone, it helps develop a lot of social skills, confidence, it helps with coordination and concentration, builds creativity and develops mind-body connect.

Practicing dance therapy at this present scenario



The pandemic has struck us in the most unexpected way, it has taken a toll on everyone, the news flash of only number of cases and deaths reported and all that directly affects the mental health.

"In this scenario, it can be very difficult to not be invested in what's happening outside, Dance therapy helps with taking time out for oneself, to do something for themselves and their well-being. Meeting people virtually, sharing stories, dancing together, brings about a sense of community which is very important, to know that you are not alone. We are building a safe space so people can just come and try and be in the moment and be happy and grateful for everything in life and switch off from the outside world for some time and take care of themselves. Best part is that it is online now," ends Divya.