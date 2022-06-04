Dolly Singh says ‘Feels Like Home’ will instantly connect with audience

Digital content creator Dolly Singh, who will be soon seen in OTT series 'Feels Like Home', shares that the rawness and relatability of the show will establish an instant connection with the audience. She also opines that the show will take the audience back to their days of struggle in a new city.



Elaborating on the same, Dolly talks about her character of Biba in the show and how it fits into the scheme. She says, "Biba as a character is aspirational, and I relate to her at some level. Though I am not as outgoing or as bindaas as she is, hopefully, I will be there soon. I think 'Feels Like Home' is a special story as it will connect to the audience because of its rawness and relatability."

She further mentions, "'Feels Like Home' will take you back to your days of struggles while you were moving from cities to cities, having a hard time with your relationships and how you made a house your home eventually. The show brings to light an ensemble of characters that will leave an impact on you, and their success or failure in the show will be personal to you." The actress had the "best times shooting with the cast and crew" of the show, especially working with fellow content creator, Vishnu Kaushal.

Talking about her shooting experience, she says, "Everyone was so kind and humble, and the set actually made me feel at home. I am super excited as I was donning a wedding look on a web show for the very first time and I think I had one of the best clothes and make-up." "The experience of shooting with Preet, Anshuman and Mihir has been inexplicable as they are such brilliant actors, and the amount of hard work they have put into the show is just commendable. Though I am from Nainital, I have lived in Delhi for more than 10 years, and I keep travelling to different places for my work. So honestly, to me, food and my pet make me feel at home", she concluded. 'Feels Like Home' will be available to stream on Lionsgate Play from June 10, 2022.