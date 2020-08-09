We've all been there, you woke up with absolutely zero time to even run a comb through your hair and you have to be somewhere in a flash. Or maybe you simply want no part of getting into a wrestling match with your hair. Don't sweat it—just try one of these crazy-fast (and chic!) hairstyles, and you'll be out the door in no time.



Scarf braid





This runway-ready style looks so incredibly chic and it's surprisingly easy to recreate. Secure a low ponytail with one end of a silk scarf. Split the ponytail into two sections on either side of the remaining tail of the scarf and start braiding the scarf with the two sections of hair until you reach the bottom. When about an inch or two of scarf remains, tie it around the hair that's left. You can leave the braid hanging loose or twist the scarf braid around itself to secure it in a low bun.



Easy sweep with hair pins





Another glamorous style that's so chic and easy: just sweep some of your hair behind your ear and secure the section with hair pins. You can use two pins in parallel fashion or execute a runway-ready "X" shape for an upgraded look. It's one of the truly easy work hairstyles for long hair.



Knotted ponytail





Girls with length know how to pull hair into a ponytail and a bun in seconds flat, so combining the two moves will give you a whole new angle on your favorite go-to hair moves. Pull hair into a ponytail, then twist the base a couple of times as if you're going to twist it into a bun. Pull the ends through the middle of the bun and secure it for a knotted ponytail with a twirled base with loose, free-flowing ends.

