Ekta R Kapoor forays into home decor and wellness

The EK collection, inspired by India's rich cultural heritage and wellness traditions has signature products that incorporate both traditional and contemporary design elements, across categories like home dï¿½cor, home furnishings, and wellness accessories. Crafted with the intent of filling the buyer's home with positive energy, these products are made with soothing materials, fabrics, motifs, fragrances, and colours that are known to have positive emotional effects on their users.

Entertainment industry icon Ekta R Kapoor, and Roposo, owned by Glance, a consumer internet company are set to launch EK, a home decor, home furnishing and wellness brand. This is the first label to be launched by Roposo through Glance Collective, a joint venture company between Glance and Collective Artists Network.

Many of the brand's products are created in collaboration with local artisans across the country, as part of EK's mission to promote and preserve the legacy of India's fine craftsmanship. For instance, the brand has worked closely with Padma Shri award winner Ram Kishor Chipa, from Bagru, Rajasthan, who has co-designed a Bagru themed home dï¿½cor line.

"EK is my way of empowering local artisans, who are striving to preserve Indian heritage and culture through their art," said Ekta R Kapoor. "The partnership with Roposo is very exciting since it will ensure that the work of these local artisans reaches consumers in every corner of the country, through the technology, scale and distribution backbone of platforms such as Glance and Roposo. It will also help in amplifying the deep knowledge of wellness our country possesses, making it relevant and accessible in today's world," she added.