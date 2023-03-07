Empowering female workers

Working for women's empowerment, especially in India, has its challenges. Still, it also gives satisfaction that we could help a few women to become self-independent, stated Parameshwari, founder of the Society for Helping Integrity Network for Empowerment( SHINE), whose NGO recently set up a small Garment unit for women at Turkayamajala village.



This NGO had taken the initiative to make women self-reliant by providing training and giving marginalised women a platform to earn money. The NGO is also working on a plastic mission where they are creating awareness of the hazards of plastic and encouraging people to use eco-friendly products like cloth bags and jute bags.

Parameshwari, the founder of the NGO, said, "I have seen how my mother did hardship for our living. At a very early age, I lost my father and faced many up-downs in life and realised that there are many women who suffered the same as me. So I started this NGO at LB Nagar in the year 2016. The main focus of our foundation is to give recognition to the women in society. We have been training women in various fields for many years to become self-sustainable."

Our NGO has planned to set up a Garment Unit for marginalised community women this year. "We have rented a small house at Turkayamajala village and set up a Garment Unit from them in February this year. Under project Hope, we have trained 130 members of marginalised community women and provided them with skills-based training for 45 days. As a result, we have identified 20 women and set up a Garment Unit from them at Turkayamajala village. In that centre, few women are handling the stitching part, and few are in the marketing unit, and whatever income will be will be procured and divided equally among the women. The NGO is run by crowdfunding, and also various MNCs are supporting to run the NGO," added Parameshwari.