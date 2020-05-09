Fashion trends for Mother's Day during quarantine

The lockdown has cleared our social calendar and left us with enough time to spend with our loved ones. Even though it can be tempting to laze around in pyjamas all day, with no social event in sight, it's important to dress up and give the lounge wear a break. With Mother's Day being around the corner, take this event to dress up and make it special for your mother. Utulize this time to re-invent your wardrobe with your mother.

Take a pledge to opt for sustainable fashion and switch to natural cellulose based fabrics like viscose and modal. Derive some inspiration from your mother's old photos and recreate looks with items in your wardrobe that embody the era of 70's and 80's.

Nelson Jaffery, head of design, Liva and Abhishek Yadav, design head Spykar Lifestyles shares some style tips to ace Mother's Day.

70's style – Wrap dress

Wrap dresses have their own moments in and out of the trend spotlight, but it remains a true staple in any women's wardrobe. Mother's who like to go for a minimalistic look can opt for jumbo floral prints and team the dress up with stylish headscarf for the old world charm.

Monochrome saree

You are sure to find a picture of your mother wearing a simple monochrome saree. The elegance and simplicity of a saree is unmatched, which makes it one of the evergreen items in every woman's wardrobe. Bring out the saree and pair it with a simple pearl necklace for the perfect sophisticated look.

80's denim jacket

Another classic piece that can be worn by both you and your mom. Style your denim jacket with blue mom jeans and a plain white top for a casual yet chic look. Help your mom re-create her college look and with this easy outfit.

Plain white kurta with blue denims

Kurtas are a part of every mother's wardrobe, but give it a modern twist by pairing it with blue jeans. This simple outfit ensures comfort and style while you're enjoying some quality time at home.

Checkered shirt

A blue and red checkered shirt was one of the most stylish pieces of clothing back in the day. Bring back its glory this Mother's Day by pairing an over sized checkered shirt with black leggings. This look is sure to stir up the feeling of nostalgia. Try some old styles and refresh your memory this Mother's Day with your mom. Take this chance to clean out your wardrobe to find some interesting looks that have been hiding away.