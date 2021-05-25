Feel stylish while you work from home

Working from home takes a bit of adjusting to get used to. There should always be coffee and healthy snacks on hand, and you should keep a routine just like you would if you were leaving your home to go to the office. And just like you would make your bed first thing in the morning, you should also be hopping out of those pajamas. When you get dressed in "real clothes," it will make your feel more alert and productive. It also helps when your boss asks you to hop on a last minute Zoom call.

But that doesn't mean you need to wear your best skirt or sit around in a constricting button down shirt. You just need a handful of comfy yet stylish pieces to help you come up with your best work from home outfit ideas. Here are tips to look stylish while doing work from home.

Dress for your mood

With all the uncertainty swirling around, clothes can be a source of comfort. The cool thing about fashion is that you can constantly switch it up based on your mood and the same token applies when getting dressed to work from home. If there are days where you simply don't feel like getting dolled up - that's ok!! On the flip side, on the days where you're feeling a bit down and out, get yourself dressed and relish in the instant mood boost. The key is to tune into how you're feeling, each day, and dress accordingly. Finding your work from home style is all about balance so don't feel pressure to have it down to a science.

What to wear for a virtual meeting

With Zoom meetings and Google hangouts being a life line for business communications, knowing how to dress appropriately for face to face virtual work meetings may feel like unchartered territory. While each company has their own culture and expectations, these tips will act as a solid foundation to follow when picking out your outfit for a virtual meeting. You wouldn't show up to the office in your PJs, right? Right. When getting dressed for a virtual meeting, do so as if you were about to walk into your office conference room. Dressing the part will help you stay focused and keep you in workmode. In addition to your outfit, taking other factors into account are suggested. Example: your hair style + surrounding + lighting.

Play around in your closet

With all the extra time spent at home, why not have fun playing in your closet! This is the perfect opportunity to take inventory of your closet and shake things up a bit. Whether you add in a pop of color with a sparkley accessory, mix bold colors with neutrals or paint on some sassy lipstick - try whatever new look speaks to you! If you're looking for inspiration, head to your favorite fashion blogger's Instagram page and take a few tips out of their book. Point being, have a party in your own closet! You may be surprised how much fun it is.