Filtering out the distorted reality

A global study suggests that one in two women face self-doubt rather than having a high self-esteem and a survey by JLF (Jaipur Literature Festival) shows that 60% of Indian girls lack self-confidence. It also shows that 65% of them avoid participating in outdoor activities due to this.

If you find it difficult to post a photo without makeup or beauty filters, or even terrified of leaving your house without makeup, you're not alone.

"The filters that people use on Instagram can change the perception of reality. Constantly using these filters where reality is distorted can be mentally unhealthy for a person. Eating disorders may arise due to restricted eating patterns or binge eating. Many teenagers refuse to go out of their house without makeup and follow most of the trends visible on social media. Influencers can have a great impact on them as they manage to alter the reality either through facial makeup or photo editing, filters and so on. If people are seen using filters excessively, chances are that they might have a hard time accepting themselves," says Syeda Sariya Azeez, a psychologist.

In addition to this, applying makeup everyday can be harmful for your skin as you may experience breakouts. Makeup products like foundation can be prevented as they block the pores of your skin. "When it comes to teenagers, their skin is tender where several oil and sweat glands are active in them. Repeated application of makeup products can block the openings of these glands causing acne. Among makeup products, it's always better to avoid foundation which blocks the pores, and cleansing your face before going to bed is a must," Dr. Vijay Kumar, dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon tells The Hans India.

Being aware of who you really are and accepting yourself is significant. "Perfectionism also plays a vital role as it can result in overthinking. This can lead to lack of self-esteem. Since they are used to beauty filters and makeup, it causes a loop in their mind where validation becomes important, which initiates a sense of hesitation to socialise in reality and hence they tend to avoid any such situations. As they possess a fear of rejection, they might also deceive themselves by thinking that this altered reality is 'normal-looking' for the society. At the end of the day, your 'outer-look' doesn't really matter as long as you're healthy and positive from the inside," says Sariya.