Food for soul: Tadaka of daal

Life is not what it was few weeks ago and we all, especially women, need to keep our mind, body and soul calm. I recommend food for the soul - khichdi, daal chawal or daal roti, a complete stand-alone meal.

Please all women I request you to stop maligning the holy-grains of India. Remember it is any grain, may it be just rice or wheat, that are the fuel which keep your life chugging. These complex carbohydrates are known to satiate you. They are high in fiber, antioxidants and B vitamins boosting immunity, improving your mood and digestion. Grains when combined with a plant based protein provide one with all the essential amino acids required by the body and is also a good source of protein.

The myth that protein is a poor man's food needs to be removed from the mind starting with us women. I can't begin to tell you how blessed we are that the Indian diet has protein power from a wide range of pulses, beans and legumes cooked in various forms.

I can truly say that these little super foods contain fiber, protein, magnesium, and are high in foliate, iron and potassium. I am sure all you women know the endless list of pulse options be it Pigeon Pea (tuvar), Black Gram (urad), Chickpeas (kabuli channa), Red Lentil (masoor), Yellow, Green and Split Moong (mung), Kidney Beans (rajma), Besan (chickpea powder), Moth Beans (mutkhi).

As we are housebound and we women are multitasking as more than usual now, we need to keep ours and everyone's immunity up to win over the Covid-19. It is really so simple to cook up a meal of daal chawal or khichdi or daal with roti. They keep our bowels functioning properly and are good for reducing cholesterol, diabetes and inflammation too. The pulse grain combination releases sugar into the system in a slow controlled and regulated manner, keeping energy levels steady through the day.

To make life simple for all women some dal + rice OR roti combinations

1. Daal OR sambhar OR pulse + rice

2. Roti + daal OR pulse

3. Besan (chickpea flour) paste + roti

4. Usal + Pav OR bread

5. Khichdi of rice or Whole wheat grain and any daal.

The easiest way I say to enhance the taste and make the above combinations easy is to assimilate and digest is to cook it in oil or cow's ghee and healing Indian spices. Just chop in it onions, they are rich in antioxidant's and fibre even if you have no other vegetables. Onions act like an armor that protects you in exactly the same way that a bullet may dent a hard surface but spare the occupant inside. I am sure all you women will now believe that the pulses and grains combination is a nutritious packed meal doings wonders for you. So women get up, go and feed your family with confidence that this simple meal meets all your nutrition needs.