Forgiveness heals

Kia Scherr is a peace entrepreneur, whose husband & daughter were killed in 26/11 terror attacks. She says that it is the toughest part of her life. She recently came up with a book 'Forgiveness is Choice' in which she states about her internal journey of healing from that drastic incident.

In a conversation with "The Hans India", she says " After the loss of my husband and daughter my life became a journey into the heart of darkness. It was so overwhelming that I had no choice but to flow into the river of grief, which was a journey into the center of my heart. This is where I found an infinite reservoir of love. Love is the greatest healing energy that brings light into the darkness, renewing a shattered life and transforming it into a newly empowered life. It's a long process that requires surrender, acceptance, forgiveness, patience and trust, day by day, week by week, month by month, year by year.

Over the past 13 years I have come to a new understanding of who I am and what is possible for me now as I venture into a new chapter on my own, yet supported by new friends. I have also expanded and deepened my relationship with my sons, my father, sister and brothers, as well as my aunt and other extended family members. I will continue to nurture these relationships even more in the coming years." About getting healed from the near ones loss, Kia says that healing takes place in different levels. "Healing takes place on many levels. The key is to find balance and build resilience. Self care is essential to build inner and outer strength to weather the storms and develop stability within the chaos.

There is no "one fits all" remedy so it is important for each person who wants to develop resilience to actively and consciously participate in their own healing process and find what works for them. What diet, exercise, spiritual practices nourish you mind, body and spirit? It doesn't have to be difficult but it requires self-love and commitment to living an empowered life. Find mutual support through friends and family. Talk about the challenges and also acknowledge what is good about the life you are living. Balance involves putting positive attention on thoughts, emotions, diet, exercise, social life, spiritual life, work life. Come together and connect in new ways. Celebrate life as you embrace the sadness. Grieving takes time and cannot be rushed or glossed over."

While she was questioned about forgiveness, she says, "To forgive or not to forgive is really up to you. It begins with a willingness to move forward in life and not be held back by that which hurt you. What we put our attention on grows stronger - we choose where to direct our thoughts, energy, words and actions. We each have the power to create our life experience in a way that works best to bring joy, peace, fulfillment, love."

"Letting go of what does not serve this purpose involves forgiveness. Forgiveness does not come on its own, it is a conscious choice when we hold a grudge against someone. We can hold onto the grudge or choose to let it go. Even the word 'grudge' feels heavy. I would choose not to carry this burden. Grudges build up and weigh us down. When I choose forgiveness I empower myself and set myself free from a past I cannot change," she added. Talking about Aamir Khan took interest in her life story, she says, "This association came about through Aamir Khan's field director from his TV show Satyamev Jayate - Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal.

When the show took a break she was inspired to create an independent film on the theme of forgiveness, featuring three stories that took place in India. She contacted me and asked if I would be willing to share my story in this film. I was in Mumbai at the time for most of 2016 when the filming took place. In the course of filming Svati showed some of the footage to Aamir Khan and he loved it. I have not yet met him in person but look forward to meeting him on my next visit to Mumbai."