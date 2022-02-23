Gaga over Grapes

I can't say how envious I am of all of you who our fortunate enough to have The Grape Festival in your city. It is a pity that I will have to miss the celebration of one of my favourite fruits but that doesn't mean I won't be devouring the red and purple hued delicacies sitting at home. Besides their mouth-watering flavour they are true health boosters. Read along and find out what makes grapes a superfood!

Let me share with you that grapes owe their hues to the presence of flavonoids and antioxidants and other polyphenols in high concentrations. These naturally occurring chemicals neutralise harmful free radicals to help prevent the process of oxidation that damages healthy cells.

What is more? These chemicals reduce the risk of heart diseases. The most important point to note is that it is the seeds of the grape that is the main contributor for your cardiovascular health and wellbeing of heart muscle cells. Grape consumption may also help prevent platelet aggregation, which can lead to clot formation. So adding in grapes to your diet can aid in promoting healthy clean arteries and reduce of bad "LDL" cholesterol which can lead to blockages.

If you have elevated blood pressure levels, during the grape season, add it in your diet as grapes are an excellent source of potassium and their sodium content is close to negligible.

You will be delighted to know that for all my clients I always prescribe grapes, during the season, as they are zero in fat, and are full of natural sugars. I have observed over the years with my clients that when they have sweet cravings, just a handful of grapes can cut it down tremendously.

I have to tell you that for good eye health grapes prevent age related loss of vision and cataracts due to anti-aging properties.

Often when people complain of constipation in this season, I recommend grapes. The high dietary fibre content of grapes aids in smooth bowel movement and helps unclog you!

During my research I came across a study "A Boost for Colon Health". In a small human study of colon cancer patients, those who ate 2 1/2 cups of grapes per day for two weeks were able to inhibit certain genes that promote tumour growth in the colon. This indicates a potential role for grapes in maintaining a healthy colon."

Simply put, it's no surprise that these little grapes look like little jewels. Nutritionally, they are extremely high in value and are also delectable!