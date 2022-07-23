Give your saris and textiles a second life

Home grown sari and textile brand, Ekaya, celebrates ten years this September. For their 10th anniversary year, the brand has launched an initiative, Project Second Chance, committed to reselling and the revival of preowned Ekaya textiles.

Patrons of their brand will be able to sell their pre-owned Ekaya sarees, which have existed in their closets for a long time and are also encourage to extend their collectibles' lives by sharing with others in more ways than one. This allows the community to grow by bringing in more like minded people and allowing them to enjoy their love for textiles.

Palak Shah, co-founder and creative director of Ekaya says, "Large part of my wardrobe today is focused on how I can rewear my Ekaya textiles. I look closely at my favourite styles and silhouettes I enjoy wearing again and again with confidence. I seek out new styles I like instinctively and take a moment to consider what I can recycle and how can I ensure the investments I made into textiles I love always get a second chance. This project is dear to my heart in our continuous commitment to sustainability the Ekaya way".

"So choose Your "R" and give your wardrobe and heirloom textiles a "Second Chance".

Resell



Your gently used Ekaya saris will be evaluated, and you will be able to sell the textile or sari for a reduced price. You will also be able to choose another brand new or pre-owned item with the proceeds from the sale.

Repurpose

Bring your Ekaya back to reimagine it, the brand will repurpose it with a healthy dose of imagination turning it into a unique jacket, an Obi belt and trousers or skirt, a shirt, and much more.

Revive



Share your heirloom textile, the brand will evaluate the designs, weaving technique, and period to which it belongs. It might be considered for their second edition of "Revival" saris, wherein they will weave a new one and return it to you for your wardrobe to be treasured by future generations. This design will then be added to the brand's "Revival" line for others to purchase. When our artisans have access to our textile history and can recreate a treasured technique, it helps to keep the craft alive.

Restore



Restore your treasured heirloom saris and textiles, get them assessed and learn ways to better preserve them in your cupboard.

Rewear



Last but not least, wear your Ekaya again! Making the commitment to rewear requires small doses of refreshment at times. Rep and redrape your Ekaya wardrobe in your personal style. Look through your closet for other pieces you can repurpose to wear with it. Take that sari out and pair it with a look that makes you want to rewear it. And, of course, Ekaya Thaan is always available for inspiration.