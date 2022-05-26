Green or Black tea - which is better for summer?

Most of us enjoy sipping a cup of tea after meals or after waking up in the morning, not only for the health benefits but also as a daily way to relax.



When we are stressed, tired, confused, or anxious, the first thing that comes to mind is a cup of tea. It's a magical drink that revives and rejuvenates us when we're tired or exhausted. What most people do not know is that both Green and Black teas are made from the top leaves of the same tea plant - Camellia Sinensis. Though both of them are derived from the same plant, they differ significantly. According to research, almost every tea has similar health benefits.

Because green tea leaves aren't fermented and don't go through the oxidation process that black tea does, it's particularly high in EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), the most abundant catechin, with powerful antioxidant properties that can help fight cancer, cardiovascular disease, and other ailments. Green tea has a quarter of the caffeine content of coffee, making it healthier. As there is no oxidation in the manufacturing of green tea, EGCG is not converted into other forms and is retained. the It promotes diet as well as exercise-based weight loss programs. Green tea leaves are great for midday breaks and evening meditation. It is less acidic, thus it washes acidic waste away. Detoxifying pure organic green tea gives you bright skin, a faster metabolism, and higher immunity. Green tea has its own set of advantages. It may surprise you to learn that a hot cup of green tea can be more refreshing than a cold beverage. Nothing like a cup of green tea to keep you cool on the inside as sweat streams down your brow. It also soothes your body because it includes theanine, a natural substance with a calming and soothing impact on the drinker.

During the fermentation process, the EGCG in black tea is converted to Theaflavins and Thearubigens. As a result, green tea outperforms black tea in terms of catechins quality and quantity. But Black tea is also healthy as it is abundant in antioxidants. It contains a third of the caffeine found in coffee, as well as L-Theanine - the combination of caffeine and L-Theanine helps stay mindfully alert. It also moisturises the body and boosts blood flow to the brain while also strengthening the immune system with bacteria-fighting antioxidants. Black tea promotes concentration and focus and is an 'eye-opener' for the morning. The acidity in black tea and coffee is higher and hence, lemon is required to neutralise the acidity in mild black tea (does not makes sense, adding lemon will increase the pH and acidity!). When people talk about tea in Western culture, they frequently refer to black tea. Sun tea, sweet tea, iced tea, and afternoon tea are all popular tea beverages made with black tea. Even well-known blends like English Breakfast and Earl Grey contain black tea leaves. Thus, Black Tea is a popular drink not only in India, but also in other countries, and it is one of the most preferred drink in the summer due to its amazing benefits. It will undoubtedly keep you hydrated while also speeding up your metabolism.

As previously mentioned, there are some significant differences between black and green tea but there's also a lot of variety within these categories, from mellow to robust black teas to vegetal to nutty green teas. Aside from black and green teas, there are also white, oolong, pu-erh, and purple teas, each with their own distinct differences and strengths. In the end, black and green tea have far more in common than they do differences. Whatever type of tea you choose, you can be confident that you'll be drinking a healthy, flavorful cup!

However, the caffeine in the tea may make you wonder whether drinking tea can actually keep you hydrated during summers.

You're probably aware that only one ingredient is required to make tea: water. Tea is usually made by boiling or heating water and then pouring it over a cluster of black or green tea leaves, which impart flavour and scent to the drink. This means that you're drinking water while sipping a hot cup of tea. As a result, any type of tea is excellent for hydration and thus the perfect summer beverage. To summarise, while both black tea and green tea are made from Camellia sinensis leaves, only difference is their processing methods. Hence, both black and green tea are excellent beverage options, and both will benefit your overall health if consumed in moderation. So, to unwind this summer, try any of the teas and see which one's best suited for you.