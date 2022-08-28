Haircare in your 40s

Everybody experiences awful hair days, right? Even more so than others are some. As you get older and your body changes regularly, ones may suffer hair loss, dandruff, split ends, frizzy hair, and balding. Is there a fix for these issues? Yes, all of these issues can be resolved by using Ayurveda. Ayurvedic therapies also have no negative effects, for hair loss repair hair follicles and increase hair durability.



Every person has unique needs. Therefore, it's critical to comprehend your hair type and the state of your dosha levels in order to implement the most efficient Ayurvedic hair care regimen.

The greatest Ayurvedic hair care techniques are listed here for you to effortlessly incorporate into your daily life. These routines will help you achieve internal dosha equilibrium as well as long, healthy hair:

Eating healthy

Eating healthy is essential for strong and long-lasting hair. Healthy diets need to have nutrients that nourish and strengthen the hair follicles from within. Eating dosha-specific fruits and vegetables can help keep the body healthy and robust while also keeping the doshas in balance.

Hair oiling and washing

Hair oils replenish the follicles and scalp while also aiding in moisture retention, which is critical in avoiding hair loss. Always fully oil your hair before washing it, and make this a part of your hair care regimen.

You can either use a good extra virgin coconut oil or purchase a herbal hair oil that contains a mix of several Ayurvedic herbs like amla, rose petals, reetha, etc. It is recommended that you wash your hair twice a week with a natural powder and condition them with an organic root-strengthening hair mask.

Scalp massages

According to Ayurveda practices, you should always massage your scalp with warm hair oil before washing your hair. Massaging the scalp gently with herbal oil stimulates hair development and strengthens the hair from root to tip.