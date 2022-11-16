How to ace blazer style this winter!

Blazers are one of the biggest fashion staples this winter 2022. Who would have thought the black hip length blazers that were meant for office wear and big meetings will see such a transition. While black was a cult favorite, other subdued colors were soon to follow and in the last few seasons we saw how green, maroon and other bold colors became a part of the blazer family with ease.



Blazers have come a long way and the off age blazers that rule the wardrobe have no limitations to colours, length, style, silhouette or any other. Latest trend forecast suggests blazers to be one of the most versatile layers that can transform an ordinary ensemble to super stylish and chic.

As Bostreet announces its fall winter collection including a fleet of unique blazers; Mitali Joshi, Creative Lead, BoStreet shares her favourites and gives away some handy styling tips.

Crop tailored jacket

Layer a cropped jacket while crop tops and bralettes are still in vogue. This added layer teamed with a high rise pant is enough to take your casual outfit a notch higher and classy. Suck jackets are quite multifaceted and have room for styling it in many different ways.

Mitali suggests a beautiful lilac jacket will instantly give your morning that autumn-like feel. Lilac is also the 'it' colour of 2022, making this jacket a wardrobe essential. Style it with a high rise cream pant and lilac pumps to go and you are ready to rock the world.

Checkered long jacket

The checks trend vanished and returned back in almost no time. Like it never went out of style. Checkered blazers are perfect for both day meetings and formal dinners. Who knew long line jackets would return as a trend and with such panache. Club the two trends and Voila! There is no going wrong here if you style it perfectly.

Pair it with a bralette and skinny pants or layer it over a mini dress. Either way it will make your ensemble look extremely stylish in its own unique way.

Long double breasted jacket

With flexi and comfy styling taking over, oversised double breasted blazers are one of the most significant trends we have noticed. Unlike the classic double breasted jackets these are tailored in elongated proportions, mixed textures, playful patterns and bold colors. A perfect layer to make one feel bright and confident on gloomy winter days.

Mitali suggests a bold green blazer from BoStreets recent collection to bring out your bold confident style. Team it with a neutral coloured turtle neck dress for a perfect evening outfit. Complete the look with knee high boots and some gold jewelry.

As always, pick something that matches your personal style and is comfortable.