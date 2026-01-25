All set for ‘VD 14’ title announcement on Republic Day

The makers of the much-anticipated film VD 14, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, have announced a major update ahead of Republic Day. The film’s official title will be revealed on January 26, adding to the growing excitement surrounding the project.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, VD 14 is being mounted on a grand scale by producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, in association with T-Series, which is presenting the film. The project is envisioned as a large-scale period action drama set during the British era.

Set in the 19th century, the film draws inspiration from real historical events that unfolded between 1854 and 1878. With its expansive timeline and period setting, VD 14 is being positioned as a pan-India release, aiming to reach audiences across multiple languages.

The film marks a significant collaboration on multiple fronts. It is the third film produced by Mythri Movie Makers featuring Vijay Deverakonda, following Dear Comrade and Kushi. Actor Vijay Deverakonda and director Rahul Sankrityan are reuniting after the success of Taxiwaala, raising expectations for another compelling cinematic outing. Additionally, VD 14 will be the third film pairing Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, after their popular collaborations in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

With the title announcement scheduled for Republic Day, the makers are set to kickstart the next phase of promotions for this ambitious period drama.