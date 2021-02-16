Hyderabad to host biggest business women expo

The expo will be jointly organized by HITEX, Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP) and Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs (COWE) is being held on the eve of the International Women's Day.

The Expo with the theme 'Bounce Back' will provided largest platform for women entrepreneurs from SMEs, MSMEs and start-ups to showcase their products and services and also strive to guide and mentor women to take up entrepreneurship.

Celebrating and encouraging the entrepreneurial spirit of women, different women establishments have come on a single platform to organize the Business Women Expo 2021. Government of Telangana is also supporting the Expo.

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy,: Dr Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan, among others have consented to grace the Business Women Expo 2021. The curtain raiser programme of the same was held in HITEX on Tuesday.

Speaking about the Expo, ALEAP vice president Durga Vahini said that the expo will give an opportunity for women led business to bounce back from the Covid-related lull in the industry.

"An incubation and acceleration pavilion will also be setup to provide mentoring, marketing and funding support to upcoming and budding entrepreneurs and women who want to take the dive into entrepreneurship.

Women Entrepreneurs will also be provided e-marketing support through their digital platform www.aleizone.com. The platform will help rural and semi-urban entrepreneurs' access global markets."

Vahini further said, "We have gone through an uncertain phase, scared for our future, health, safety and livelihood, it is time to march forward now, she said. Getting back to business is important and the Business Women Expo 2021. It is organized to encourage women entrepreneurs and showcase their products and services."

The other highlight will be that Women from Raj Bhavan (spouses of staff of Raj Bhavan) named as Raj Bhavan Pariwar who were trained by ALEAP will setup their stall of handicrafts at the Expo and Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan will be inaugurating it.

Speaking on this, Sambit Mund, Senior GM of Hitex said, "The expo will also provide an opportunity to business houses to support women entrepreneurs to source their office supplies manufactured by women entrepreneurs."

In conjunction with the Business Women Expo, India Lifestyle & Bridal Fashion Week Season 3 will also be held. The ILBFW will bring India's finest designers and showcase their designs and collections.

Six fashion shows each day will be held as part of this wherein fashion and jewellery designers will showcase their latest collections. Amyn Farista, Jaya Misra, Mumtaz Khan, Nick Roshan, Daivd, Naveen Kumar, etc. are some of the upcoming and leading designers who will take part in the ILBFW at Hyderabad.

Some of the important stalls in the Expo:

• One of the unique stalls at the expo will be of Hyderabad based Lyo Florals founded by Dr. Mahalakshmi V. Reddy, a scientist. It will showcase premier Dried Flowers that are freeze dried to preserve the natural beauty of the flowers and reserve the sentiments for years.

These preserved flowers are encased in attractive glass cases and aesthetically designed shadow box frames which are handcrafted and are fit for any event or budget. Promoting go-green gifting for forever memories, the company uses advanced technology of Lyophilisation to cure and care flowers.

• Women entrepreneurs Sridevi and Pallavi have come up with special socks for diabetics with special knitting and perforation to avoid injuries and be comfortable for the patients.

Apart from these they will have the regular (regular, sports, kids) and customizable socks.

• Gunjan Maheshwari of Craft & Creation will be showcasing decorative items and art craft made with recycled newspapers.

The arts and crafts are completely recycled and bio-degradable and are handcrafted by her and her team. The utility and decorative pieces are suitable for corporate gifting.