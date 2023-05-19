I am a big fan of retro music: Swasti Mehul

Singer Swasti Mehul who is best known for super hit song ‘‘NaahGoriye’’ alongside Hardy Sandhu for film ‘‘Bala’’, ‘‘KivenMukhde’’, ‘‘Chal Udd Jaayein’’and others shares about her upcoming single titled ‘‘Dhool’’.



Talking about the song Swasti shares, ‘‘It’s an emotion of someone whose love remained incomplete due to situations and circumstances. Now the girl is recalling the times of the past, how they met each other, the letters and moments of seeing the dreams of togetherness. Heartbreaks are pretty normal these days. It’s not a heart if not broken I feel. The song has pretty relatable emotions, we all feel but dare not the express. I have tried to give them words.”

Describing her working experience, she shares, ‘‘I have solely written, composed and sung this song. I nurtured all the emotions and thoughts in it very beautifully. I am sure this would heal many and gonna be a longloved melody in this era of short shelf releases.”

She further adds, ‘‘The listeners will feel as if it’s their own story, and Swasti Mehul has rendered it into a song. Deepest of emotions with simplest of words is what I try to express. It will take you to a memory lane you never felt like revisiting. ‘‘Dhool’’ will give your tears a reflection of your past.”

Sharing about her inspiration in the industry she tells, ‘‘I listen to diverse artists from diverse genres and try to learn from everyone. I am a big fan of retro music. I love listening to Kishore Kumar, Rafi Sahab, Lata ji.”

Sharing her views about independent singers not getting recognition in India as compared to west, Swasti mentioned, ‘‘Today, actually the technology has made the process of song making very easy and this has led to the flood of Indie artists in the scene, but that connect and more importantly the marketing strategy involved lacks in major of them. Only few are able to get a recognition and are able to actually commercialise it. Also, our industry is derived by heavy budget music making process, high end videos shoots, promotion strategies which is very difficult for independent artists until backed by a major label.”

Sharing her thoughts on remakes of iconic songs she states, ‘‘Remakes are good provided the essence of original music does not fade away from it. The new generation is actually loving heavy bass, peppy beats and what’s wrong in reimagining the old melody with a new flavour. Let the masses decide whether they need to consume it or not.”

Lastly talking about her upcoming projects, she says, ‘‘I am working on a devotional album with 5 songs, different sound, a never before heard aura and vibe in devotional space. The lyrics and compositions are ready. It’s in the production stage. Few of my next releases also includes “Baarish”, “Chal Ho Dafaa”, “Betiyaan”, “Ishq Da Bhukaar”.”