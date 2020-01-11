I am married to music: Shalmali Kholgade

Years into music, and not without trying on new hats, 'Balam Pichkari' singer Shalmali Kholgade feels that having a relationship with music is quite like having a relationship with a partner.

"I fell in love with the idea of singing and performing my music. When I actually got the opportunity to sing in a cabaret, then for jingles and eventually for films, I realised what it actually means to be a professional musician.

"Today as I find music unfolding in its various forms in front of me - I find myself a producer of my live set on days and a composer of music on others, while I also record and perform music in studios and on stage. I am married to music and this is one relationship that keeps getting better," Shalmali told.

The daughter of an Indian classical singer, Shalmali reveals that she was made to sit for music classes her mother took at home for two days each week.

"I had no say in that till I was 12. It was as compulsory as homework was in school. I got the best of both worlds - Indian classical from my mother and Western Pop from my brother. I was never told not to listen to or sing any form of music. Music in general was encouraged at home," the 30-year-old said.

With catchy numbers like "Pareshaan", "Lat Lag Gayee", and "Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai", sung in different years, Shalmali is undoubtedly one of the most-listened singers in the film industry. Having been trained as a child herself, how important does she think is exposure to the arts in childhood?

"I really believe in my mother's principle of don't send your child to my music class till they are 7'.

I do understand parents having an inkling of their child being good at a certain art form but to push them to do something at an unreasonable age doesn't fetch the desired recruit. To force children to do something doesn't fit my idea of (what is) good for a child."

She is associated with Young Artiste 2020, a nation-wide talent competition that seeks to promote classical and contemporary arts among children.

"Children should all be presented with equal opportunity so they can choose who they want to be. Associating with Young Artiste makes me believe that I'll be encouraging a generation of future creators, performers and entertainers".