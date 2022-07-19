If you want something in life, follow it with passion: Shinata Chauhan

Shinata Chauhan shot to the spotlight after winning the title of Femina Miss India 2022, 2nd Runner Up. Despite the glitz and glamour of the pageant, her story is one of perseverance and bravery. We interviewed the model to find out more about her and her journey so far.

How does it feel to win the title?



I've dreamt of this ever since a child could begin dreaming. It's a result of a lifelong manifestation and hard work which has been granted to me. I feel a lot of gratitude and want to make the most of the title that I have been awarded.

What do you believe made you win and really shine out amongst your peers?



All of us worked equally hard at the pageant but if I had to give you one reason for me winning, it would be my performance in introduction round and my answers during the top five in the Q&A round. I guess the jury liked my answers and the applause made me feel that I did my best.

You feel strongly about …

If you want something in life, follow it with passion and don't let fear and failure affect you.

The most valuable lessons your family has taught u.



The importance of giving my best at everything, because being content is important and one should remain humble through the highs and lows.

Women are now embracing their bodies and are more confident being in their own skin … do you think the beauty and fashion industry has some role to play in this?



Beauty and the fashion industry is all about representation, from the colours to people to the products they show. Recently there has been a drastic shift towards inclusivity, where models of all shapes, colour, sizes, looks are shown; this has led to more women feeling comfortable and realising that everyone is different. Being a confident woman and accepting yourself is important and I'm glad the industry is shaping women's mindset positively now.