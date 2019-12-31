Independent singers are getting a voice in Bollywood: Jasleen Royal

Din Shagna Da' singer Jasleen Kaur Royal feels independent singers are getting a voice and equal status in Bollywood, which she felt was missing earlier.

"There are way too many remixes being done, which is a little sad, but there are people who only work on the original pieces, so I hope there comes a balance soon.

People are picking up independent songs a lot, so independent singers are getting a voice and status of equality in Bollywood, which was missing earlier.

There are pros and cons, but this is a shift that helps us make us more original music," Jasleen told.

Royal, 28, who also sung the catchy 2016 number 'Nachde Ne Saare', is also a popular name in the concert circuit of India.

There's also a difference between playback singing and a live concert, says the young artist.

"Playback singing is definitely different from concerts, because in playback you only have to focus on the singing and the brief given to you. In a concert, you have to make a vibe, you have to interact with the crowd and energise it.

If your songs work and become, then they take you to concerts. In India, we end up singing for Bollywood stars so in concerts we get a chance to interact with our audience directly," she signed off.

Jasleen will also release an independent single in January.