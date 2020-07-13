Instagram launches Reels in Hyderabad

Jahnavi Dasetty, Samantha Akkineni, Hansika Motwani Geetha Madhuri and Pragya Jaiswal amongst others who have already created their own Instagram Reels



Instagram announces it's extension of the testing of Reels, a new video format, to India. Jahnavi Dasetty (Mahathalli) and Samantha Akkineni have become two of the earlier people in India, from Hyderabad, to post on this format. Reels offers a new way to create and share short videos on Instagram and aimed at redefining the future of entertainment on the platform.

Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India, said, "One of the key pillars of our Facebook India strategy is unleashing expression for the country. With the rise in video consumption across the country, and videos making up for over a third of posts on the platform in India, Instagram has a big role to play. People across the big and small cities of India come to Instagram to express themselves safely, and also be entertained. Reels gives people the ability to create short form content, with new video editing tools, and be a creator on a global stage."

Jahnavi Dasetty aka Mahathalli, being one of the early users of Reels, shared her experience, "I was excited to be amongst the first few in Hyderabad to try out Instagram Reels. I always shared a lot of my content on Instagram, and now it seems I can make and share a lot more Telugu entertaining content on the platform. This will be fun!"

The feature was rolled out in India earlier this week, and has already been used by popular public figures and creators such as such as Samantha Akkineni, Hansika Motwani, Jahnavi Dasetty (Mahathalli), Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, Lavanya T, Geetha Madhuri, Pragya Jaiswal, Pranitha Subhash amongst others.







