It's grateful to our Diwali with son Avyaan, says Dia Mirza

This Diwali will be extra special for actress Dia Mirza as she will celebrate it with her newborn son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, whom she welcomed with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi this year. The little one was born prematurely on May 15 via an emergency C-Section and was tended to by nurses and doctors in a neonatal ICU.



Dia herself faced many health challenges during this time and thankfully, timely medical care and a restful recuperation process ensured that both she and the little one triumphed over the crisis. Avyaan is finally home and Dia, who has been sharing glimpses of his hand-painted nursery.

Dia said: "It is overwhelming to see Avyaan celebrate his first Diwali after all the challenges he had to overcome this year. He is truly a little champ and it has been so enriching to see him deal with everything that came his way with a big smile and such a pure, joyful spirit. I hope, as adults, we too can go back to this state of utter innocence and trust in the universe."

Dia, who has been dividing time between personal and professional responsibilities, says, as always the festivities will be sustainable, green and mindful of the environment. She said: "I want to raise my son on a planet that is healthy and not choking on waste and toxins. Be it switching to a plant-based diet, saving energy or not bursting crackers, every choice I make is for the future of the planet and for my son."