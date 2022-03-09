JJ Valaya launches his all new bridge-to-luxury brand ‘JJV’

Couturier JJ Valaya has been an integral part of people's weddings and celebrations for over three decades. This year, as the luxury occasion wear brand celebrates its 30th year in fashion, it takes a step further by launching its all-new bridge-to-luxury brand, JJV. The new brand debuts with an eco-conscious collection made from TENCEL™ LUXE filament yarn.

Derived from renewable wood sources in a closed-loop lyocell process, TENCEL™ LUXE filament yarn is set to define the landscape of luxury fashion with its silky smoothness, liquid-like drape, colour vibrancy and yarn strength.

Speaking on the partnership, Vineet Singhal, VP – Global, BU Noble Fibers, said "JJV symbolizes the values TENCEL™ LUXE stands for which is conscious luxury, durability, ability to stand the test of time along with a rich regal feel, very similar to silk. Indeed, TENCEL™ LUXE is a sustainable, eco-friendly, and vegan alternative to silk. We are glad to collaborate with JJV for this landmark collection in their journey."

JJV is an occasion wear brand that revolves around the spirit of travel. As a brand, its ethos stands inspired by the unique life & travels of Maharaja Jagatjit Singh of Kapurthala, also the land of JJ Valaya's forefathers. JJV, therefore, sifts through never-seen-before photographs and extracts from his personal diaries and travelogues, to interpret the story of a ruler who wanted to bring the world to his people - and indeed, takes his people to the world.

JJ Valaya said, "On its launch, JJV, our all-new bridge-to-luxury range of fashion for Women & Men is an environment-friendly initiative using the finest fabrics from TENCEL™ LUXE in support of Lenzing Austria's belief in conscious luxury. Designed for the luxury traveller, this debut collection is engineered with a sensitivity towards sustainability. TENCEL™ LUXE is transforming the future of premium fashion, and we are delighted to integrate this beautiful material into our belief in sustainable luxury."

He further added, "As a true royal nomad at heart, I have always felt that whilst we all prefer to travel light, there are so many instances during these journeys where we need to dress up to step out, be it for impromptu soirees, fine dining experiences or the opera. JJV acknowledges and embraces this need, where one can still maintain a unique sense of personal style sans the weight of heavy embroideries. It retains the distinct signature of the JJ Valaya ethos yet is a modern label for the modern traveller who likes to be prepared for celebrations, wherever he/she may go."