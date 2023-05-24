Journey of a Rikshaw puller's son

Film Ab Dilli Dur Nahin inspired by a Rikshaw puller's son becoming an IAS to have it's sequel which will show journey of after becoming an IAS. Yes you heard it right! Imran Zahid and Shruti Sodhi starrer film Ab Dilli Dur Nahin's makers decide to make a part 2 after garnering accolades from the audiences for the film. Mahesh Bhatt who made a small cameo was also involved in the creative process of this film.

Producer Vinay Bhardwaj who backed the film reveals, "Looking at the success of Ab Dilli Dur Nahin as people are loving the lead character Abhay and his success journey, people want to see more of his life story. So after receiving such kind of responses from the audience we are going to start of with its sequel which will showcase his journey post becoming an IAS and the kind of things he will have to deal with. We have started with the writing process and we will announce soon."

Writer Dinesh Gautam spills the tea on how the story will shape up in the sequel. He informs, "As we got a very great response, so the entire team has thought of coming up with part 2. It will show how taking up duty of an IAS is more bigger challenge. After reaching the top bureaucratic layer of this country what sort of situations he comes across and how he deals with politics. Also, it will show how his life changes after marrying the love of his life. It will chronicle the journey of balancing with politics, common man and the responsibility towards country."

Lead actor Imran Zahid further mentioned, "I never imagined that people would connect so much with this film and give such massive responses. Recently, we did a special screening with civil servants and their family members at Civil Service Officers Institute, they completely believed that I'm a IAS officer and come from that background. So it felt like a winning moment for me. After garnering so much of accolades, we felt the urge of showing more shades from Abhay's life in the latter part. The canvas will be more bigger and better along with new casts getting introduced in the sequel."