Kajol set to make OTT debut with untitled series

After making her digital debut in 2021 with the trilingual streaming film 'Tirbhanga', Bollywood actress Kajol is set to make her foray into long-format content with her upcoming web series.



Sharing her excitement, Kajol said in a statement: "Exploring new formats is always a challenge; but it's a great thing as I love to take challenges head-on. Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing; and after following cool shows such as Aarya and Rudra, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey."

The yet-to-be-titled series, a drama, will see the actress in an all-new avatar. Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn has earlier explored the digital medium in the capacity of both the producer ('The Great Indian Murder') and an actor ('Rudra'). Both the series premiered on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Taking a cue, the actress will be soon making her series debut on Disney+ Hotstar.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star shared that "We are elated to have a celebrated actor like Kajol join us and charm viewers with her ethereal screen magic. With the beloved star, we are setting out on an all-new journey to bring a unique story of love, emotions and family."