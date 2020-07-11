X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Featured > Womenia

Kangana Ranaut's team shares photo of Manikarnika doll

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's team shares photo of Manikarnika doll

Highlights

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's social media team has shared a picture of a doll designed after the actress' character in the 2019 film, "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi".

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's social media team has shared a picture of a doll designed after the actress' character in the 2019 film, "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi".

The Manikarnika doll is dressed up in a saree and traditional Indian jewellery inspired by Kangana's look in the film.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, the actress' team wrote: "#Manikarnika Dolls are the new favourite for children. It's nice when kids will learn about our heroes growing up and get inspired with patriotism and bravery."

"Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi" released on January 25 last year. Kangana played the title role and the film also marked her debut as a director.

Kangana has also named her production house Manikarnika Films after her directorial debut film.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X